Rising lkeston star Dean lands dream MMA world title fight

Rising Ilkeston MMA star Dean Trueman has finally achieved his dream of landing a world title fight.

His victory last month against Sunderland’s Lewis Monarch has secured the 29-year-old a tilt at the Cage Warriors World Featherweight belt against Birmingham’s Aiden Lee at Ice Arena Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, 8th December.

The fight will be shown live on BT Sports from 9pm.

Trueman’s unanimous decision over Monarch at Birmingham Genting Arena took his professional record to nine wins and four defeats and he will now face Lee, who has won seven and lost two, high on confidence.

The pre-fight war of words has already begun with Lee saying: “Let’s go Dean. We meant to fight before but he pulled out. Pull out this time!”

However, Trueman said: “I don’t know where he’s got that from. I have never been scheduled to fight him, so I think it’s just him and his management making things up to look good.

“I know he has got basic striking and good ju-jitsu. But he hasn’t got a very good gas tank.

“I know he doesn’t like to be put in a fight. Put it on him and he will crumble. I will wear him down and let him know he’s in a fight from the start.”

Trueman was delighted with his improved fitness levels in his last outing and so plans no great changes to his schedule.

“I felt great in the last fight so I don’t think I will be changing too much preparation-wise. It will just be a different game plan really,” he said.

“I have finished working now to concentrate on training for the fight, so I am putting everything into it. I am training twice a day six days a week.

“I won every round against Lewis Monarch and my fitness was great, better than ever, and I didn’t take too much damage.”

Trueman is hoping to again have a noisy army of supporters behind him in Wales.

“I took 100 people to Birmingham and hopefully will take the same or more to this one,” he said.

“I have had a lot of people who don’t normally come have been asking me about tickets so that’s all good.”

Anyone wanting to book tickets can contact Dean Trueman via Facebook.