Rhys impresses in Germany

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mansfield Harriers rising star Rhys Elias was selected to compete for Great Britain Under 20’s at Mannheim, Germany in a fixture that is seen as one of the highest Under 20 level competitions outside of World or European Championships.

The UKA selection policy states given the historical level of performance at this meeting and its importance in preparing the 4x 100m and 4 x 400m relay teams for the World Athletics U20 Championships, it is UKA’s intention to select men’s and women’s 4 x 100m and 4 x 400m relay teams.

Rhys was selected to compete in the 4 x 100 metres relay, racing on leg one on Saturday where the team won in 39.77 and coming back to race again on the Sunday and on the last leg, he helped the team to another victory in 40.10. To complete a successful weekend Rhys also raced over 200 metres recording a personal best time of 21.28. Working with his coach Martin White the pair will look to sustain this form and gain selection to the World Under 20 Championships in Lima, Peru at the end of August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield had six athletes travel to the Pingles Stadium at Nuneaton to compete in the Midland Masters Track and Field Championships. All six put in impressive performances as they all came away with medals from the fixture. Paul Wright continues to dominate M35 middle distance running in masters athletics and a stunning front running performance saw him take the Gold at 800 in a new personal best time of 1.54.85, he then went on to take the gold over 1500 metres recording 4.03.52 in a tactical affair. In her first masters athletics performance Kath Malone put in two superb runs in the F45 category coming away with two personal bests and a gold and silver medal. Kath ran in third for most of the 1500 always in the right place and a superb last lap saw her take the lead with 40 metres to go and take the win in 5.08.00, after talking silver over 800 in 2.30.32. Dan Wheat had a strong run in the M40 1500 always in the hunt for medals and a fantastic last lap saw him take a bronze in 4.25.03.

Rhys Elias in action

Rachel Wilcockson continues to impress in the W35 Hammer and a terrific series culminated in a distance of 56.17 metres. Stef Wilcockson continues to dominate M35 Hurdles taking gold in both 110 metres 15.91 and 400 metres 58.5. Another in his first season of masters competition is David Taylor and in the M45 category two impressive runs saw him take silver over 200 metres 23.65 and bronze 100 metres 11.69.

On the roads several Mansfield Athletes were seen at the Holme Pierrepont Grand Prix, and event of four races on a Tuesday and Thursday over two weeks. The first race is over 4 miles at Rushcliffe Country Park with the clubs only competitor being Colin Sawers who placed 311th with a time of 41.06. Thursday saw the Holme Pierrepont 10K which being very open proved to be very challenging in the blustery conditions. First Mansfield athlete to finish was Brad Caress in 5th 35.05 closely followed by Drew Hurst 8th 36.09. Steve Davies placed 308th in 59.05 and Colin Sawers 61.10. Kath Malone continues her purple patch placing 2nd lady and 1st F45 in a 42 second PB of 40.02. Hannah Jones ran strongly for 11th place recording 43.55.