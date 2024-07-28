Rhys earns GB call up for World Championships

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The GB and Northern Ireland squad has been named this week for the World Athletics Under 20 Championships in Lima, Peru. In a team packed with up and coming talent Mansfield Harriers rising star Rhys Elias has been named for the 4 x 100 metres squad after an exceptional season including silver medals in the English Schools and England AAA National Championships.

Rhys had an exceptional season two years ago as an Under 17, however injuries wrecked the summer of 2023 and with careful planning and load increase with his coach Martin White, Rhys is now enjoying the reward of all his hard work.

On his selection for the GB team Rhys commented “I’m incredibly grateful for the amazing opportunity to represent GB at the 2024 World Championships in Lima, Peru. When I got the call, I was pretty nervous as I wasn’t sure if I’d make the team. Gaining silver medals at English Schools and the National Championships secured my place. There’s an amazing team of lads heading to the championships this year facing the likes of USA and Jamaica in the relay, and we’re hoping to bring back a medal. I’m grateful for the support from my family and friends as well as Mansfield Harriers and particularly my coach Martin. All the work we’ve been putting in for months is paying off.”

