Rhys earns GB call up for World Championships
Rhys had an exceptional season two years ago as an Under 17, however injuries wrecked the summer of 2023 and with careful planning and load increase with his coach Martin White, Rhys is now enjoying the reward of all his hard work.
On his selection for the GB team Rhys commented “I’m incredibly grateful for the amazing opportunity to represent GB at the 2024 World Championships in Lima, Peru. When I got the call, I was pretty nervous as I wasn’t sure if I’d make the team. Gaining silver medals at English Schools and the National Championships secured my place. There’s an amazing team of lads heading to the championships this year facing the likes of USA and Jamaica in the relay, and we’re hoping to bring back a medal. I’m grateful for the support from my family and friends as well as Mansfield Harriers and particularly my coach Martin. All the work we’ve been putting in for months is paying off.”
Team GB Leader, Dan Wagner said, “The Championships represent a crucial stepping stone for young athletes on their journey to the pinnacle of the sport. The competition not only offers invaluable international experience but also serves as a vital part of their development pathway. With the Paris Olympics on the horizon, it’s inspiring to note that the majority of our senior team have previously excelled in age group championships like this.
