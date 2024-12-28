Resolute Sherwood frustrate Carlton to take festive honours

Match Winner and Man of the Match Zander Duhameau picks up his award from Supporter Stef Hall

Sherwood Colliery picked up an invaluable three points as a determined defensive display blunted Carlton allowing Zander Duhameau’s first-half strike to be the match-winner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In front of a healthy crowd in misty conditions the visitors settled the better of the two teams, star forward Nathan Watson almost giving ‘The Millers’ an early lead, ‘Wood’ goalkeeper Jordan Pierrepont saving well. This proved to be a blueprint for the match, Carlton having plenty of possession but finding Sherwood a tough nut to crack, so well organised at the back with Brad Gascoigne and Jaz Goundry outstanding. In the main, efforts were restricted to efforts from distance that Pierrepont was more than equal to. As often happens the opening goal came at the other end, Mason Lee setting up Zander Duhameau to score low past Carlton goalkeeper Felix Annan to give ‘The Wood’ a lead that they refused to surrender.

While Carlton remained a threat, The Wood were keeping things so tight that clear-cut chances were at a premium and with Pierrepont in great form ‘The Wood’ grew in confidence. Indeed, at the other end Jacob Pearce was only denied by the inside of the post, his header from Marley Grant’s cross having beaten Annan. Harry Bircumshaw was thwarted by Annan, his effort lacking the power to get over the goal line following a goal mouth scramble. All in all, with the cold and mist rolling in the day belonged to ‘The Wood’ with ‘The Millers’ left rueing what could have been.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Wayne Savage commented: “It’s a massive win for us. We need to get used to our new pitch and try to pick up as many points as we can at home. The plan was to be organised and to counterattack. Yes, I would like us to be better in possession, but Carlton are a good team on a very good run so it’s not always possible. In the end we had quality at both ends of the pitch and that was decisive.”.

The Wood hit the road on New Years Day with a trip to high flying Belper Town before returning to Debdale Park on Saturday 4th January when North Ferriby are the visitors.

Belper Town (A)

Wed 1 Jan, 3.00pm KO

Christ Church Meadow Bridge Street, Belper DE56 1BA

KO: 3.00pm

Gate: £11 / £7

North Ferriby (H)

Sat 4 Jan, 3.00pm KO

Debdale Park, Debdale Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, NG19 7NS

KO: 3.00pm

Gate: £8 / £5