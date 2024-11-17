Resilient Retford FC hand table-topping Clipstone a rare defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Retford FC defender Nico DeGirolamo scored twice as his side battled to a 2-1 home win against league leaders Clipstone on Saturday afternoon.

In a game that lacked quality from both sides, DeGirolamo was the difference, as his headed double gave Retford a strong 2-0 second-half lead.

Tim Gregory did score in the final minutes, but any sign of a comeback was not forthcoming.

Clipstone stays top of UCL Division One, but many would-be contenders are beginning to close the gap—Retford FC, among them.

Clipstone assistant manager Ian Birtley was disappointed after the game, he said: “It’s ill-discipline that has led to both of their goals, both are avoidable if we do things differently.

“Did we do enough to win the game? I don’t think we did, and we didn’t impose our style like we did in the cup game [3-0 Clipstone win].

“They clearly had a gameplan, but I thought it was a competitive game with very little quality overall.”

Birtley’s side started the stronger of the two teams as they dictated the possession in the early stages and created the first meaningful chance of the game.

Jamie Bonsor took aim from 25 yards out, but his cleanly struck effort crashed back out off the crossbar.

Neither side was able to create anything from open play as the half drew on.

Retford highlighted that set-pieces could cause the Clipstone backline some issues, and that is where the first goal came from.

Aaron Sennett-Neilson lofted in a cross and a lapse in communication meant that both Clipstone players failed to clear the ball.

DeGirolamo was the first to react and headed his side into a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute.

Momentum stayed with the hosts, but they were unable to double their advantage before the break.

Clipstone, who came from 3-1 down to win 4-3 last weekend, did not start the second half in convincing fashion.

Jordan Roberts’ high clearance almost resulted in an own goal, but Clipstone goalkeeper Levi Owen was relieved to see the ball hit his side-netting.

Just after the hour mark, DeGirolamo got his second of the game.

It was another delivery from Sennett-Neilson, and again Clipstone failed to deal with it.

DeGirolamo used his physical presence to bundle the ball over the line, not the prettiest finish but he did not care.

With 15 minutes to go, Clipstone finally began to play like a team leading the league.

Crosses began pouring into the Retford box, as they began to tire but the visitors could not apply a finishing touch.

In the 89th minute, Clipstone had their own success from a set-piece and Gregory halved the deficit.

Keiran Coupe floated a corner in, and Brad Hextall was the first to the ball.

Hextall’s header fell to Gregory who poked in his finish from close range.

As the Clipstone players sprinted back to the centre circle, momentary doubt was cast over the SL2 Rail ground.

But the final whistle sounded, and the home fans could breathe a sigh of relief as all three points were confirmed.

Clipstone will look to bounce back on 23rd November as they host sixth-placed Gedling Miners Welfare at The Lido Ground.

Looking ahead to that fixture, Birtley said: “We don’t believe that a lot needs to change, we know what we are effective at, we just need to do more of it.

“Fortunately, we have players coming back next week but do have some missing through suspension, so we have to use the squad.

“We are at home, and we have to bounce back from this loss.”