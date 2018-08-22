Refunds promised and fans watch for free as India quickly sew up Test win over England at Trent Bridge

India quickly wrapped up a 203-run win to halve their Test series deficit to 2-1 against England at Trent Bridge this morning.

After receiving criticism for initially choosing to charge fans £10 to get in, Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club decided to admit them for free with only one wicket left to fall - and it took India less than three overs to secure victory as James Anderson looped Ravichandran Ashwin’s delivery for a catch to Ajinkya Rahane on the 17th ball.

Few fans turned out to see the last rites completed, but Notts promised to refund the 2,000 fans who had bought tickets.

“We’ve slept on the day five pricing policy and frankly, we got it wrong,” Nottinghamshire said in a statement pre-match.

“All current ticket holders will be refunded and admission will be free on the gate with donations collected for charity.”