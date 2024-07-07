Rachel shines at the UK Championships

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 2024 Microplus UK Athletics Championships were held last week at the Manchester Regional Arena also doubling up as the Olympic games trials with Mansfield Harriers represented by Rachel Wilcockson in the Hammer.

Rachel has come back to the sport after a ten year break to raise her family and has been nothing short of sensational since her return. Returning to the sport in 2022 she quickly established herself as top of the UK rankings for Masters 35 athletics where she remained in 2023 and keeps the number one ranked athlete in 2024 also placing 4th all time.

This form earned her an invite into this years championship where against the best in the UK she placed a superb 7th place with a massive throw of 59.23 metres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The third in the series of the County Development League was held at the Newark Sports Village with Mansfield having terrific representation across the programme. Under 17 Emma Nowak had an excellent day recording a personal best of 26.6 over 200 and dipping under 13 again in the 100 in 12.9 with Jess Waters also impressive recording 12.2 and 25.5.

Rachel Wilcockson

Katie Briggs recorded a personal best of 12.3 for the 80 Hurdles and 13.6 for the 100. Michael Yanney making his first appearance for the club recorded 31.2 for 200 with Chris Ashmore recording 13.6 for the 100 and leaping to 4.27 metres in the Long Jump. Ava Casterton competed in the 300 Hurdles finishing in 50.7 and in her last event before the English Schools championship Serenity Joynt threw 35.06 metres for the Discus.

The 1500 metres had a big Mansfield entry with Jordan Boam first home in 4.16.9, Paul Wright was on pacing duties finishing in 4.27.3, Dan Wheat 4.27.6 and Charlie Taylor recorded a new personal best time of 4.35.5. Steve Hargrave recorded 11.16.2 in the 3000 metres with Sophie Toyn recording 11.26.1. Amelia Arbon was the lone athlete in the 800 metres coming home in 2.31.6.

Florence Kenney travelled to Nuneaton to race at the Night of 800 PB’s but high winds made her race very challenging. Florence put in a stellar run coming home very close to her best time with 2.23.63 and will go faster in favourable conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club have been active on the roads with members racing across the region. At the Derby Half Marathon Adam Wright was first club member home in 78.46. After a large block of training for the race new personal bests were achieved by Matt Cummings 80.00, Neil Halstead 93.25, Craig Parsons 1.47.32, and Rebecca Pilmore 2.00.26.

In her first run for the club Amber Morton showed promise for the future with 99.06 and Phil Beardsley narrowly missed his best time with 1.48.01.

Racing at the challenging Prestwold Hall 10K just outside Loughborough Martin Fickling ran strongly to record 37.55 and Sarah Bradbury narrowly missed a sub 50 clocking with 50.36.

The last two events of the Holme Pierrepont Grand Prix took place last week with the Colwick Park 5 mile on Tuesday and the Victoria Embankment 5K on the Thursday. Colin Sawers placed 279th in 46.05 and Maddy Collinge 300th in 48.10 at the Tuesday race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Embankment race is seen as a quick course and several Mansfield athletes went looking for fast times, however a brutal wind made this a very challenging pursuit. Making light of the conditions junior Oliver McClemens recorded a new best time of 17.31 and Kath Malone recorded a new best of 19.05 for 2nd lady and first F45. Both will be looking to improve further on a more favourable day.