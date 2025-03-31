Quick-Fire Sherwood Colliery race to win at Brighouse

Carter Widdowson scored a superb 25-yard free kick to give The Wood a vital lead

Three goals in 16 first half minutes fired Sherwood Colliery to a morale-boosting away win at Brighouse Town on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘The Wood’ took full advantage of a strong wind in a blitz that the home side simply had no answer to. The result leaves ‘The Wood’ still looking at likely relegation but at last the team gained reward for their effort that has not wavered during this difficult season.

The game was played in a strong wind and on a pitch that hardly offered any encouragement to play the ball on a surface that was sub-standard for the level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opening exchanges were even until the 9th minute. Ex-Wood player Josh Waldram was guilty of a needless foul on Jacob Pearce only seconds after a foul on the same player earned him a rebuke from the referee who this time produced the inevitable yellow card.

Xander Duhameau (blue) scored his 12th goal of the season for Sherwood Colliery on Saturday

Carter Widdowson stepped up and duly dispatched a superb free kick from 25 yards over the wall and past Shea Callister in the home goal. Town tried to respond without any real danger to Sherwood Colliery's goal while at the other end a Harry Bircumshaw corner kick caused Callister problems, the home goalkeeper looking uncertain under the strong wind.

From a second corner kick Jacob Barrass fired well over, but a second goal came on 19 minutes, a long throw in from Lewis Warnaby was flicked on by Xander Duhameau, the ball was kept alive before dropping to Grimsby Town loanee Charlie Clements who scored on the half volley with a fierce shot from 6 yards in off the inside of the post.

Town responded immediately, A free kick from the left edge of the penalty area was hit goalwards by Rhys Plater, Jordan Pierrepont managing to palm the ball away as it bounced awkwardly in front of him. That proved pivotal, on 25 minutes a ball forward from midfield saw Duhameau outpace the home defenders, he managed to get a shot way that was superbly saved by Callister only for the ball to rebound off an unlucky home defender that allowed Clements to react and score from close range to put @the Wood’ 3-0 up. The only further action of the half was a comfortable save by Pierrepont from a looping header by Danny Edwards from Niah Payne’s cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half saw the immediate changes by Brighouse Town, but no real danger emanated as Sherwood looked to manage the wind and the game. Indeed, The Wood still carried a threat and on 64 minutes the game was put to bed. Harry Bircumshaw played the ball forward on the right, Charlie Clements headed the ball to Duhameau who out muscled the defenders before scoring low past Callister.

The only danger to Sherwood's goal looked to be set pieces, the wind helping the delivery into the penalty area, although Payne produced a good run forward on 72 minutes culminating in a shot wide of the far post. On 83 minutes the impressive Clements created a shooting chance for himself, but he shot over the bar, not quite able to complete a hat-trick. On 89 minutes a series of corner kicks eventually brought a goal, Rhys Plater actually scoring directly from a corner kick from the left after Pierrepont had managed to tip the previous 2 corner kicks from the right over the bar.

Manager Wayne Savage commented: “We carried a goal threat all game today and that made such a difference. You could see the confidence flood back into the players with every goal. All we can do is take each game as they come along.”