Quarrydale United FC Rangers celebrate a new sponsor for the New Year

A new local football team in Ashfield has secured a sponsor for the new year. Longwood Maven Ltd., also based in Ashfield, has provided the team with a new kit and training jerseys.

The team, who play in the Young Elizabethan League on Saturdays alongside other local grassroots teams, now have a new yellow away kit, training kit and tracksuit tops. The team was formed at the beginning of the season and is going from strength to strength, winning ten of their first 12 matches.

Anna Scothern, Chief Executive at Longwood Maven, said: "We are delighted to support the QUFC Rangers team. Grassroots football is the foundation of the sport, and it is our privilege to contribute to the development of these young players. We believe in the power of sports to inspire and shape the future, and we are excited to be a part of their journey.

“Alongside the guidance they receive from their coaches, we’re delighted to help provide the team with the necessary resources and support to encourage players to reach their full potential. The investment in the team aligns with Longwood Maven’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, which are focused on building stronger associations while empowering youth and fostering a sense of togetherness.”

QUFC Rangers Proudly Wearing New Kit

Quarrydale United FC is a well-respected local football club based at the Bentinck Miners’ Welfare ground in Kirkby-in-Ashfield. The club chairman, Phil Machin, said: "At Quarrydale United, we firmly believe that grassroots football plays an invaluable role in shaping the community. Our players learn essential skills like teamwork, discipline, and giving back. We can continue to offer a safe and enjoyable space for our budding football stars to learn, grow, and develop their skills both on and off the field, developing what we hope is a life-long love of football and sport in general.”

The team’s head coach, Josh Poxon, Said: “We’re grateful to Longwood Maven’s support for this new kit. The boys look really smart, and they’re proud to wear it. We look forward to a successful partnership with our sponsor, who I know are as excited as us and the players’ families to watch how they grow as individuals and as a team. With this support, we can continue providing the best footballing environment and help instil values beyond the playing field.”