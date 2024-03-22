Proud Mansfield Harriers terrific County representation
Such is the strength of the Mansfield Harriers Junior girls that six earned selection for the County team out of the eight selected. Putting in yet another superb performance Charley Whysall was first club athlete to finish in 35th place with Isla Millns 143rd, Maisy Slack 210th, Lily Mason 227th, Myanie Westwood 231st and Emily Pares 280th. The Inter girls race saw Amelia Arbon place 198th and Katie Leese 219th. Grace Manson ran strongly in the Senior race to place 101st with Charlotte Alcock 283rd.
Jack Pares is another who has improved all winter placing 72nd in the Junior boys race with Teddy Macintyre 221st and Ollie McClemens showing great courage to finish in 325th after losing his shoe during the very early stages of the race. Jude Ryan placed 100th in the Inter boys event with Reece Carver 218th and in the Senior boys event Jake Greenhalgh placed 79th closely followed by Ed Sankey in 94th.
In the final fixture in the South Yorkshire Indoor series at the EIS Sheffield Edee Gascoyne showed she will be a force in the Under 13 age group this summer as she recorded personal bests in both 150 21.32 and 200 29.27. Florence Kenney recorded a PB in the 300 with 45.31 and recorded 2.34.45 for 800. Scarlett Jane recorded a PB over 200 with 27.72 and ran 45.66 for 300. Charlotte Marshall was close to her best performances in the 200 30.07 and High Jump 1.20 metres. Completing the team Katelyn Marshall had a busy afternoon recording 2.21.31 for the 600 metres,24.83 for 150 and 3.13 metres for the High Jump.