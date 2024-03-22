Proud Mansfield Harriers terrific County representation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Such is the strength of the Mansfield Harriers Junior girls that six earned selection for the County team out of the eight selected. Putting in yet another superb performance Charley Whysall was first club athlete to finish in 35th place with Isla Millns 143rd, Maisy Slack 210th, Lily Mason 227th, Myanie Westwood 231st and Emily Pares 280th. The Inter girls race saw Amelia Arbon place 198th and Katie Leese 219th. Grace Manson ran strongly in the Senior race to place 101st with Charlotte Alcock 283rd.

Jack Pares is another who has improved all winter placing 72nd in the Junior boys race with Teddy Macintyre 221st and Ollie McClemens showing great courage to finish in 325th after losing his shoe during the very early stages of the race. Jude Ryan placed 100th in the Inter boys event with Reece Carver 218th and in the Senior boys event Jake Greenhalgh placed 79th closely followed by Ed Sankey in 94th.

