Portrait of Chris Read to be hung in Trent Bridge pavilion

A portrait of inspirational former captain Chris Read is to be hung in the Trent Bridge pavilion in honour of his services to Nottinghamshire.

Read, who was with the club for 20 years until retiring at the end of last term, has been painted by another wicketkeeper, former England man Jack Russell.

The piece of art was revealed to members for the first time during Notts’s latest Specsavers County Championship match at home to Lancashire. And it will be officially hung in the pavilion in time for the next home match, against Warwickshire on May 27.

Read said: “It’s a massive honour and something that does not get done a great deal these days. My relationship with Notts has been fantastic and I am sure it will continue for a long time.”

Director of cricket Mick Newell said: “We wanted to mark the efforts of one of the greatest players in the club’s long history.”