The victorious Potters team with the cup.
Pictures: Potters on cue with Supplementary Cup final success

Forest Town Arena played host to the first cup final of the season as Potters FC and Cockle FC met in the Mansfield Sunday League Supplementary Cup final.

By Peter WabyContributor
Published 26th Mar 2023, 22:22 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 22:23 BST

Was this your typical cup final? Not a chance, with both teams trying to gain the upper hand.

It was an end to end, turbo-charged first half. Despite all of this neither sides could find the net in the first half.

From the kick off in the second half, it was to burst into life with a Cockle penalty, which was dispatched easily.

Potters were not going to settle for second best and kept plugging away for the equaliser.

Potters eventually found the net deep into the second half, and game on again.

However, there was to be no more goals and extra time was needed.

From the start, Cockle FC had two chances that in any normal game would have been taken, but they somehow managed to miss absolute sitters – and this was to be their undoing.

With minutes remaining, Potters attacked down the left-hand side and their player hit a 30-yard screamer, giving the Cockle keeper no chance.

So it was was that at the final whistle Potters came out triumphant, winning 2-1.

