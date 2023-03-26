Forest Town Arena played host to the first cup final of the season as Potters FC and Cockle FC met in the Mansfield Sunday League Supplementary Cup final.

Was this your typical cup final? Not a chance, with both teams trying to gain the upper hand.

It was an end to end, turbo-charged first half. Despite all of this neither sides could find the net in the first half.

From the kick off in the second half, it was to burst into life with a Cockle penalty, which was dispatched easily.

Potters were not going to settle for second best and kept plugging away for the equaliser.

Potters eventually found the net deep into the second half, and game on again.

However, there was to be no more goals and extra time was needed.

From the start, Cockle FC had two chances that in any normal game would have been taken, but they somehow managed to miss absolute sitters – and this was to be their undoing.

With minutes remaining, Potters attacked down the left-hand side and their player hit a 30-yard screamer, giving the Cockle keeper no chance.

So it was was that at the final whistle Potters came out triumphant, winning 2-1.

1 . Heads up Potters FC and Cockle FC met in the Mansfield Sunday League Supplementary Cup Final 2022/23. Photo: Peter Waby Photo Sales

2 . Seeing red Action from the final. Photo: Peter Waby Photo Sales

3 . Eyes on the ball Action from the cup final. Photo: Peter Waby Photo Sales

4 . Man on Potters beat Cockle 2-1 in the Supplementary Cup final. Photo: Peter Waby Photo Sales