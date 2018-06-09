Peet on fire with hat-trick and nine wickets in win

Chris Peet was the star for Thoresby Park with a remarkable spell of bowling in Division Four of the Bassetlaw League.

He claimed nine for 21, including a hat-trick and four wickets in five balls, as visitors Misterton were beaten by 28 runs, bowled out for 66 as they chased Park’s 94.

In the Championship, leaders Glapwell Colliery (211) marched on with a 52-run win at North Whealey.

Opener Luke Smith top-scored with 48, including six boundaries, as six batsmen reached double figures for the visitors. Matthew Parr then starred with the ball, taking seven for 28.

Thoresby Colliery claimed a winning draw at Cuckney, who reached 201 for six in reply to 249 for nine.

John Skinner struck 11 fours in his top-score 65 for Thoresby.

Cuckney’s reply was held together by a second-wicket stand of 132 by Mark Walker and captain Richard Bostock.

Bostock, who earlier took three wickets, hit 79 and Walker 55.