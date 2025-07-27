Outstanding performance sees Mansfield Harrier take a national medal

Matt Young with his National medal

The England Athletics Under 20 Championships were held over the weekend at Alexander Stadium, Birmingham in conjunction with the senior event.

After an injury plagued 2024 where his season was virtually non-existent Mansfield Harriers athlete Matthew Young has come back strongly in 2025 with a serious of improving throws in the Javelin.

Matt went into the National competition as Midland Champion with high hopes of a top six finish but he exceeded all his expectation with a massive throw of 57.94 metres which was a new personal best. This throw earned Matt 3rd place overall and he took a terrific silver in the England Championships and was a great reward for his patience and the training he has put in post injury.

Going into the fourth and penultimate race in this year Notts Summer League held at Worksop College, Mansfield were well placed in all four categories and had several athletes in with a chance of individual awards. In a massive field of 311 men and 170 women the team put in a string of superb performances to consolidate the clubs standing.

The men put in one of the strongest team performances in the history of the league with the five scoring athletes placing 2nd, 3rd 4th,5th and 6th through James McCrae, Alex Hampson, Jacob Nugent, Chris Patterson and Liam Watson. Chris Kilburn had his best run to date in a Mansfield vest placing 10th closely followed by Paul Wright 19th, Marlon Dunkley 21st, Jan Bailey 23rd, Dave Cass 24th, Reece Carver 29th, Matt Bottomore 33rd, Drew Hurst 37th, Martin Fickling 38th and Dan Trainor 43rd all making the top 50.

Following in junior Luke McGarry-Kiry placed 58th, Fraser Bain 76th, Simon Kelly 78th, Dave Savage 85th, Neil Halstead 107th, Andy Walker 108th, Adam Dodd 120th, George Denton 126th, Tom Newbould 132nd, Jason Taylor 142nd, Thomas Newbould 170th, Andy Wetherill 173rd, Ian Cross 219th, Pete Weldon 227th, Vaughan Chamberlain 247th, Pete Copcutt 288th and Colin Sawers 302nd.

The women put in another terrific set of results with Hayley Gill first home in 2nd place closely followed by Carolyn Hay 4th, Paige Roadley 12th, Helen Jones 14th, Kath Malone 17th, Kirsty Fairburn-Wint 23rd, Kirsty Huntington 28th, Gillian Newbould 30th, Sarah Maston 33rd, Sam Brown 44th, Natasha Carver 65th, Amy Newbould 70th, Emma McLaughlin 91st, Lilly Adkins 92nd, Claire Croll 109th, Daisy Allsop 125th and Karen Calladine 152nd.

The strong individual performances saw both the senior and masters men take the team win with further teams placing 7th and 15th for the seniors with the masters 4th and 25th. The strongest team performance of the series had the women masters take the win with the senior teams 2nd and 8th. With the one fixture to go both the senior and masters men have clear leads with the senior women 2nd and the masters 3rd.

Individually Marlon is 2nd place overall also leading the M45 category with Reece and Luke 1st and 2nd in the Under 20 age group and Martin holding the bronze medal position in the M35 category. Carolyn is 2nd woman overall and leads the F45 age group with Kath in 3rd place in the same category. With the one fixture to go Amy leads the U20 competition.