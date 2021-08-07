Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire remain in hunt after rain wipes out Royal London Cup match

Notts were unable to get a result thanks to the rain.

Both sides have six points from six games with two still to play in the race for a top three finish in Group B. Notts currently occupy third place on net run-rate from Yorkshire.

Notts reached 185 for five in an entertaining 33 overs of play, with nothing possible beyond 2.30pm.

Had Yorkshire started a 10-over chase, the minimum required for a game, they would have needed 94 to win. But play was called off just after 5pm.

Openers Ben Slater and Sol Budinger made 74 and 71 respectively, while South African fast bowler Mat Pillans claimed four for 26 from six overs to underpin a visiting loss of five wickets for 19.

Play started on time before an 80-minute delay from 11.20am reduced the game to 43 overs per side.

Left-handers Slater and Budinger advanced from 25 without loss in the fifth over to share 146 inside 25, putting the Outlaws firmly on top.

Budinger hit four sixes, including one straight to reach his fifty off 44 balls. Slater had also got there off 58 balls earlier in the 17th over - 104 without loss.

But Pillans set about a home comeback with the help of a wicket for 21-year-old leg-spinner Josh Sullivan on his first-team debut in any format.

The Outlaws fell from 146 without loss in the 24th over to 165 for five after 29.

Pillans claimed the first four on his return to the side having missed Tuesday’s win over Warwickshire at York. He replaced injured compatriot Duanne Olivier (back).

He had Budinger caught behind off a top-edged pull before getting Slater in similar fashion at long-leg in the 26th. Then, next ball, he had captain Peter Trego caught behind for one.

Lyndon James then clipped Pillans to mid-wicket, leaving Notts 158 for four in the 28th before Sullivan’s maiden scalp - Liam Patterson-White lbw sweeping in the next.