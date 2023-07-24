More success for Mark Taylor at Nürburgring - photo by Paul Horton.

Driver Mark Taylor brought another trophy home from the ADAC Truck Grand Prix of Germany to add to five trophies from the previous round.

He left the circuit third in the Goodyear FIA ETRC Promoters Cup and 11th in the overall Championship.

Taylor said “The weekend was fantastic. The team worked tirelessly all weekend to keep me on track to gain more points in the Championship.

He added “We leave Nürburgring third in the Promoters Cup and another trophy for the cabinet from Race three. We are thrilled.”

It was a pinnacle in Taylor’s race career, competing on the world-famous track with over 130,000 spectators.

Race one saw Taylor qualify on row five and make a good start, battling to eighth.

On lap five Taylor locked up a front left brake taking him into the gravel, rejoining in 13th and finishing 12th.

A wet race two saw a spin on standing water take him back to 14th from 11th. Three laps later Taylor returned to 13th, but a beached truck caused a red flag and race declared completed.

Race Three saw Taylor on row five of the grid, placed to get a good start.

His pace was phenomenal and by lap three he was ninth.

Lap seven saw him crowded on the final corner, reminiscent to Slovakia-Ring, by Rodrigues anddown into 10th spot, losing out again. Taylor battled only to settle with a 10th place, but a well-earned third place podium in the Promoters Cup.

A steward’s enquiry into the Rodrigues incident saw Taylor upgraded to a well-deserved second in the Promoters Cup and ninth overall.