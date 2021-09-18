World title delight for Sutton darts player Garry Bennett

Garry Bennett with his title trophy.

Garry Bennett was competing at the World Disability Darts Association’s first World Championships in Scotland, both as an individual and as part of a team representing England.

He proceeded to win the inaugural individual Compris title, whilst helping England to a bronze medal in the team event.

The Compris category features players with less serious disabilities, while the Classic event is for those with more debilitating conditions.

Bennett said: “I’d won a series of ranking events over the last year to qualify for the championships and then won four matches in the group stage.

“I then won three more games to reach the final where I beat a very good German player.

“Due to Covid they reduced the matches to best of three games so there wasn’t much room for error. I won the first game to put him under pressure and then won the second to take the title.”

With next year’s finals taking place in Portugal, Bennett, who has won many leagues and titles in his 40 years of playing darts, is hoping to attend once more, adding: “Due to spinal problems I may even be able to compete in the Classic category but it would be great to be able to take part again in either event, as long as my health allows.

"It’s not really sunk in yet that I won a world title and it’s great to achieve that after so many years playing darts.”