Becky Adlington - helping youngsters to swim.

And your child could benefit for free if you win our exciting competition.

The prize is three months worth of free swimming lessons for an U11 child, worth £156.

Simply tell us how many medals Becky won at London 2012 – email [email protected] and include your name, address and contact number.

Entries close at noon on Thursday, 24th February and first correct entry out the hat wins – usual Chad competition rules apply and are available on request.

“More and more kids are leaving primary school unable to swim and, since Covid, unfortunately there are so many pools that have not opened back up again,” said Becky.

“That is making an impact on the sport and it's about giving everyone the opportunity to learn and see it as a life skill and not just a sport.

“We are trying to get that message over and we still have a lot to conquer, even with over 25,000 kids a week on the programme.

“But there are so many more. Unfortunately there are thousands - and up to a million kids - not learning how to swim.

“I just want to make an impact in changing that.”

Becky is hosting a coffee morning at the new centre on Friday, 25th February for parents to come along and ask questions and speak about getting children into swimming.