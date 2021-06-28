Willcock's 66 steers home leaders Clipstone & Bilsthorpe

David Willcock - important innings for Clipstone.

A low-scoring game saw Bawtry all out for 102, skipper James Bawtry making 28 of them and Mohamed Althaf Anwardeen (3-20) and Louis Sprigg (3-19) sharing six wickets.

Clipstone had an early wobble, losing three wickets for seven runs. But they steadied the ship as David Willcock (66 not out) and James Hubball (24) saw them to 105-5.

Welbeck remain third by beating Thoresby Colliery by 75 runs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked to bat, Welbeck chalked up an impressive 228-3, with 89 not out for Ben Bowring, 47 for Martyn Dobson and 46 for Richard Stroh.

Keiran Walker hit 54 in reply and John Skinner 57, but Ritchie Bentley (4-33) and Joe Tadpatrikar (3-38) were in top form as the visitors were all out for 153.

Farnsfield failed to leapfrog Cuckney Seconds in the table as they were beaten by them by just 12 runs.

Put into bat, Cuckney were all out for 174, Will Ullyott with 65 and Dan Brown with 33. Thomas Davies took 4-29 and Mathew Roberts 3-42.

Roberts then fired 45 in a good all-round display, Joseph Worrall adding 37 not out, but they came up just short in the end.

Struggling Glapwell Colliery were well beaten at home by North Wheatley with Leverton by 144 runs.