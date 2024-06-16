A thunderstorm stops play during the T20 Vitality Blast match between Nottinghamshire Outlaws and Durham at Trent Bridge.

We

Wet weather early in the day meant the scheduled 2.30pm start was put back to 4pm, with the intention to stage a contest of 17 overs per side.

Outlaws skipper Joe Clarke won the toss and elected to bowl first, after which Durham openers Alex Lees and Graham Clark enjoyed a flying start, putting on 58, of which 28 came in two overs from England paceman Olly Stone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clark picked up two boundaries in Stone’s opening over and another two in his second, before pulling a huge six into the Fox Round stand.

New Zealand left-armer Ben Lister completed the fifth over of the Durham innings - the minimum each side must face to constitute a match - but then rain returned with a vengeance, accompanied by thunder and lightning.

It was a short-lived storm, barely lasting a quarter of an hour, but it deposited so much water on a playing area with little capacity to absorb more that umpires Paul Baldwin and James Middlebrook had no option but to call the game off, ironically during the sunniest weather of the day.