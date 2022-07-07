The Warsop Syndicate Scooter Club welcomed members of Three Counties – an umbrella group for scooter clubs across Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire – to the event at The Black Market, on High Street, Market Warsop.

Riders had the opportunity to socialise over shared interests and admire unique scooter designs.

Paul Dallison, Warsop Syndicate lead organiser and committee member, said: “It is fantastic to bring events like this to our community.”

Nigel Pinnick is 'thrilled' with the turnout as he stands alongside Warsop syndicate scooter members.

He said Warsop Syndicate Scooter Club started at the Hare and Hounds pub.

Paul said: ”The club had been run by younger ones through the years.

”Now we have gone back to the old style. I am in my late ’60s now and the club has gone back to how it was in my youth.

”We have had new members, some local lads – most people involved are over 65.

Elaine, Joanne and Heather came from the 'Two Hats' scooter club in Bolton.

Nigel Pinnick, co-organiser on the committee, said: "My generation came on the scene in the 1980s, when mod music had a revival, so, I am the next generation down from Paul.

"I always had larger motorbikes, but as I got older I decided I wanted to get in touch with my youth and have a scooter.

"We've had meetings here at the pub before, but never on this scale."

Riders from Warsop and Mansfield welcomed scooter clubs from Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire.

He said the Warsop club had only recently got involved with Three Counties.

Nigel said: “There is a huge community feel to it.

“What we do is go to each other's events and that is how it works really.”

The Black Market venue had over 100 scooters at the event.