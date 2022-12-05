Warsop gymnast Erin Broughton books her place at British Championship finals in Liverpool next year

In September the 13-year-old qualified for this year's National Challenge Cup in Guildford, which took place last week and where she achieved bronze in the Women's Artistic discipline which also qualified her for a place in the junior section of next year's British Championships in Liverpool in March.

A Year Eight pupil at Warsop School, Erin has also been selected to compete at the English Championships at Telford International Centre in February, which will provide her with the perfect warm-up for Liverpool.

Mum Charlotte said: “Erin has been doing gymnastics since the age of four.

Erin Broughton - big year ahead in 2023.

“She started training at 776 club in Mansfield and loved it from day one and started competing at the age of six - mostly club, county and regional competitions - until the age of 10.

“This is where she realised her passion for the sport and competing and wanted to take it further.

“Just after she turned 11 she went for a trial at Notts gymnastics academy in West Bridgford and they offered her a place to train four days a week to work towards national competitions. This is where she now trains around 20 hours a week.

“Since then has had great success in numerous competitions and worked her way up to competing at higher level.

