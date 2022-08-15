Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They went into the last round of the knowing only a win or a second place behind runaway leaders Pontefract would be good enough to go up.

But, under the team management of Stef and Rachel Wilcockson the team responded with a magnificent performance, winning the fixture with a massive score of 495 points with Pontefract second on 380 points and Longwood third with 351.

Not only did Stef and Rachel do a superb job in managing the team they also led from the front, both scoring heavily for the team.

Northern League promotion for Mansfield Harriers in last meeting glory.

Stef won the 110, 400 metres Hurdles, the B string Triple Jump was second in the B Long Jump, fourth in the A string High Jump and part of the winning 4 x 100 metres relay team.

Rachel launched the Hammer out to 56.27 - a throw which puts her in the top twenty athletes in the UK this year - also winning the B string Shot, Discus Javelin and placed second in the B Long Jump, plus running a leg in the winning 4 x 100 metre relay team.

Two of the club's U17 field eventers performed exceptionally as they had to throw the heavier senior implements.

Serenity Joynt won the A string Javelin and was second in the A Shot and Hammer. Matthew Young placed third in the A string Javelin and went on to place second in the A string 200, Long Jump and ran a leg of the winning the 4 x 100 team.

Performing multiple events, some which are out of comfort zones has been a common theme this season as the camaraderie amongst the team grew stronger. For the women Jess Lake had an exceptional day, winning the A string 400 Hurdles 200 metres, Long Jump and placing second in the High Jump and going on to be part of the 4 x 100 plus 400m relay teams.

Sophie Toyn won the A string 800, was second in the Triple Jump, third 1500, won the B Triple Jump and ran as part of the 4 x 400 team.

Bev Armstrong won the B string 800, was second in the 400 and ran a superb first leg for the 4 x 400 with Paige Roadley completing the victorious team. Amelia Brown placed second in the A string 100 and 400 as well as racing the 4 x 100 as did Donna Aplin, who also won the B string 100 and 200. Jackie Massey completed the ladies as she rolled back the years to place fourth in the 3000m A string.

Joe Lightfoot has recently returned to the sport and is going to be a massive asset to the team as in his return to competition he won the A string Triple Jump, second Shot, fourth Discus, won the B 100 and ran a strong leg in the 4 x 100 team.

Chris Monk won the 800m and went on to take the Steeplechase and run a leg in the successful 4 x 400 team with Mark Fickling showing great commitment to the team as he won the B steeplechase an event he has never done before.

Dale Jacob was another busy man, placing second in the A 100 then in B events winning the 200, third Shot, fifth Discus and part of the 4 x 100 team.

Jordan Boam continued his great season from as he won the A 5000, B 800, and was second in the B Javelin.

Johar Ali and Carter Giddy won the two 400m races and went on to compete in the successful 4 x 400 team that was completed by Alex Hampson.