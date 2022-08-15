They went into the last round of the knowing only a win or a second place behind runaway leaders Pontefract would be good enough to go up.
But, under the team management of Stef and Rachel Wilcockson the team responded with a magnificent performance, winning the fixture with a massive score of 495 points with Pontefract second on 380 points and Longwood third with 351.
Not only did Stef and Rachel do a superb job in managing the team they also led from the front, both scoring heavily for the team.
Most Popular
-
1
Only finishing missing in another fine Mansfield Town display says boss Nigel Clough, but injury list lengthens for his depleted squad in Leyton Orient defeat
-
2
One more new face in for Mansfield Town as early injuries mount?
-
3
Mansfield Town made to pay for missed chances as they lose at Leyton Orient
-
4
See who you can pick out in our fans gallery from Mansfield Town v Derby County
-
5
Former Mansfield Town boss Mick Jones dies aged 75
Stef won the 110, 400 metres Hurdles, the B string Triple Jump was second in the B Long Jump, fourth in the A string High Jump and part of the winning 4 x 100 metres relay team.
Rachel launched the Hammer out to 56.27 - a throw which puts her in the top twenty athletes in the UK this year - also winning the B string Shot, Discus Javelin and placed second in the B Long Jump, plus running a leg in the winning 4 x 100 metre relay team.
Two of the club's U17 field eventers performed exceptionally as they had to throw the heavier senior implements.
Serenity Joynt won the A string Javelin and was second in the A Shot and Hammer. Matthew Young placed third in the A string Javelin and went on to place second in the A string 200, Long Jump and ran a leg of the winning the 4 x 100 team.
Performing multiple events, some which are out of comfort zones has been a common theme this season as the camaraderie amongst the team grew stronger. For the women Jess Lake had an exceptional day, winning the A string 400 Hurdles 200 metres, Long Jump and placing second in the High Jump and going on to be part of the 4 x 100 plus 400m relay teams.
Sophie Toyn won the A string 800, was second in the Triple Jump, third 1500, won the B Triple Jump and ran as part of the 4 x 400 team.
Bev Armstrong won the B string 800, was second in the 400 and ran a superb first leg for the 4 x 400 with Paige Roadley completing the victorious team. Amelia Brown placed second in the A string 100 and 400 as well as racing the 4 x 100 as did Donna Aplin, who also won the B string 100 and 200. Jackie Massey completed the ladies as she rolled back the years to place fourth in the 3000m A string.
Joe Lightfoot has recently returned to the sport and is going to be a massive asset to the team as in his return to competition he won the A string Triple Jump, second Shot, fourth Discus, won the B 100 and ran a strong leg in the 4 x 100 team.
Chris Monk won the 800m and went on to take the Steeplechase and run a leg in the successful 4 x 400 team with Mark Fickling showing great commitment to the team as he won the B steeplechase an event he has never done before.
Dale Jacob was another busy man, placing second in the A 100 then in B events winning the 200, third Shot, fifth Discus and part of the 4 x 100 team.
Jordan Boam continued his great season from as he won the A 5000, B 800, and was second in the B Javelin.
Johar Ali and Carter Giddy won the two 400m races and went on to compete in the successful 4 x 400 team that was completed by Alex Hampson.
The Sankey twins won the 1500m races with Ed taking A and Will B and completing the team James Mee ran an impressive 5000m to take the B race.