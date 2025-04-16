Veteran Wayne Madsen signs new deal with Derbyshire

Wayne Madsen has signed a new one-year contract extension with Derbyshire.

Madsen, who sits second on the list of all-time leading run-scorers for Derbyshire, joined the county in 2009 and has become one of county cricket's modern greats.

Madsen led Derbyshire to the 2012 Division Two title and returned to the role of Club Captain ahead of the 2025 season, which began with a win over Gloucestershire in the Rothesay County Championship.

The 41-year-old remains a high performer in both red and white ball cricket and will be aiming to guide Derbyshire to success this summer.

Head of Cricket, Arthur, said: “Wayne remains one of the finest players in the county game, he’s a prized wicket for any attack he faces and his volume of runs over the years speaks for itself.

“He’s our leader in the dressing room and on the field, so I’m pleased he’s extended his time with us by a further year.”

Madsen added: “This Club is my home and it’s an honour to lead this great county, so signing an extension is an easy decision for me.

“I still feel like I’m at the top of my game and I don’t want to slow down anytime soon. Great things are on the horizon under Mickey and I’m excited to be a part of that.”