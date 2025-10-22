Veteran greyhound trainer's lifetime dream could come true this Friday

A veteran greyhound trainer from Sutton-in-Ashfield with more than 50 years’ experience working in racing could realise his lifetime ambition on Friday, days before his 71st birthday.

Barry Denby dreamt of lifting the Premier Greyhound Racing Oaks – the UK’s richest and most prestigious competition open exclusively to bitches - when discovering his passion for the sport as a child.

He is now less than 30 seconds from fulfilling his dream after Butlers Lane qualified for Friday night’s £20,000 final at Dunstall Park Greyhound Stadium in Wolverhampton which celebrated its opening last month.

Barry’s kennel star is the only greyhound in Friday’s final to have won all three of her qualifying races, and she has a 50 per cent strike rate from her 18 races since arriving in the UK last summer.

Barry Denby with his beloved greyhound Butlers Lane.

After watching Aghaburren Ben finish fifth in the £12,500 Arena Racing Company Puppy Classic at Nottingham in August, Barry is hoping for better Category One fortune this time around.

“I’ve been in greyhound racing all my life – but Friday’s Oaks is the most excited I’ve been for a race,” said Barry.

“It’s the biggest moment of my career without doubt.

“She’s a gorgeous greyhound and her qualifying for the final of the Oaks has really taken me by surprise.

“She just loves the new track at Dunstall Park and has taken to it like a duck to water. If she leads, it’ll take a special greyhound to pick her up.”

Barry purchased Butlers Lane in August 2024 after she made a winning start to her career in Ireland at Kilkenny.

The 70-year-old paid £3,000 for her, and said she is one of the best purchases he has made.

Friday’s final features some stiff competition, though, with 2024 Empress Stakes champion Avongate Venus drawn on her outside and recent Category Three winner Raebella Bullet in trap four. Kilwest Diva, Bridefort Lady and Fabulous Aria complete the line-up.

“It’s been my ambition since I was a child to win the Oaks,” said Barry.

“And here I am, days away from my 71st birthday, less than 30 seconds from potentially realising that dream.

“She impressed me at Kilkenny and I’ve always thought the track is well suited for dogs to be successful at Nottingham, my local track, in the long term.

“Win, lose or draw, we’ll enjoy the ride. And her future is with us at home where, all being well, we plan to breed from her and continue the journey.”

Friday also features the final of the £7,500 Arena Racing Company Scurry Gold Cup where defending champion Rioja Oisin will bid to become only the fourth greyhound to defend the title in its 97-year history.

Tickets are priced £5 with the first of 12 races on the night due off at 6.14pm. Admission includes entry to the evening’s after-party where racegoers can dance the night away to Supersonic Queen.

2025 Premier Greyhound Racing Oaks Grand Final: Fabulous Aria, Bridefort Lady, Kilwest Diva, Raebella Bullet, Butlers Lane, Avongate Venus.

2025 Arena Racing Company Scurry Gold Cup: Longacres Lad, Shadow Storm, Jazzy George, King Jackson, Rioja Oisin, Bockos Buster.