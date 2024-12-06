Verreynne to return to Nottinghamshire for the 2025 County Championship

Kyle Verreynne impressed for Notts during his spell with the club last year.

Wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne will return to Nottinghamshire for the 2025 Rothesay County Championship.

The South African scored 248 runs and claimed six dismissals in three games for Notts last term.

His contributions - which included an unbeaten 148 against Warwickshire - ensured Nottinghamshire secured survival in Division One of the County Championship in 2024.

He is due to be available for 12 of Notts’ 14 First Class fixtures in the coming season.

“Kyle provided an important injection when we needed it last season, bringing all his experience and qualities as an international player,” Head Coach, Peter Moores, said.

“We know conditions will be different in April to the time he spent with us at the end of the season, though his record in Test Match cricket shows he has the ability to adapt and still be successful.

“He has a calm approach to his batting and keeping which gives confidence to those around him and we’re all excited to get him back amongst the group for the coming season.”

Vereynne has three Test centuries to his name, including one in the ongoing series against Sri Lanka.

His First-Class batting average is a shade over 50, while he has 276 dismissals from 88 games.

“I felt really comfortable playing my cricket at Trent Bridge last season - it’s an awesome place to play,” he said.

“The coaching staff and players made me feel at home straight away, and even though I only played a couple of games, I noticed the support we got from the members, which was really cool.

“I thought the competition was of a really good standard - when you’ve played international cricket, you still want to be tested at domestic level, so I really enjoyed adapting to English conditions. I know the challenge could be different next year in the early part of the summer, but I’m sure that will be beneficial to me.

“I was glad to be able to play my part in helping us stay in Division One at the end of the season, but we want to push further forward next season - and the players are definitely there for us to do so.”