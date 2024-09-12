Caroline Jones, from Sutton Churches Tennis Club, is pictured representing the club at the cinch Championships Queens Tennis in June.

Sutton Churches Tennis Club has once again emerged as the winner of the LTA Pledgeball League, claiming the top spot for August 2024.

This marks the club's second victory in the league, following their first win in June 2024!

Launched in June 2024 by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) in partnership with Pledgeball, the LTA Pledgeball League is a groundbreaking initiative to engage tennis venues and players across the UK in environmental sustainability.

The league aligns with the LTA’s broader mission to ensure a lasting future for tennis in Britain by taking a proactive stance on climate change and demonstrating leadership in sustainability.

Iain Lancaster, Club Support Manager at the LTA, said, “For Sutton Churches to top an LTA Pledgeball League table for the second time this summer shows the passion of their members for making longer-term, sustainable changes. By continuing through the summer to commit to making sustainable changes to their day-to-day activity.

"They are not only demonstrating their desire to preserve the places we play for future generations but also setting a great example for members of other tennis and sports clubs across the country to follow.”

The league encourages players at LTA-registered venues to make everyday pledges that have a positive environmental impact.

Sutton Churches Tennis Club's continued success in the league can be attributed to its vibrant and proactive community. The club has harnessed the power of social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter to promote the Pledgeball initiative, ensuring consistent communication and high

levels of participation among its members.

Caroline Jones, Secretary of Sutton Churches, said, “We are really pleased and proud to finish top of the August LTA Pledgeball leaderboard. The competition has made us much more aware of the small changes we can each make to reduce our CO2 output.

"Members from across the club are more engaged and actively involved in climate-positive behaviour, and thanks to the LTA grant, we can do even more to improve the sustainability of our club.”