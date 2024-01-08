Mansfield Harriers went to Saturday's Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire Cross Country Championships with big numbers and high expectations and came away with an unprecedented nine team wins plus three silver and four bronze medals, also taking the gold team medal in every female race, writes Richard Massey.

Harriers' senior men - second team

On a very muddy and wet circuit at Buwell Hall, they also took the gold team medal in every female race and had a large number of individual placings with six gold, seven silver and seven bronze medals plus numerous athletes earned selection to represent the county at the Inter Counties fixture in March.

The first race was the U11 girls and they put down a marker for the day.

Martha Manson has been dominant throughout the winter within the county and ran confidently to take a clear win by 11 seconds with Catherine Rivas putting in a late surge to take the bronze with Olivia Fletcher placing fourth to take the gold in the team event.

Mansfield Harriers county title-winning U11s girls cross country team.

Esme Evans placed fifth, Lauren Pate ninth, Katelyn Marshall 10th and Evelyn Wheat 11th as they claimed the team silver.

The U11 boys came fifth with Jack Whysall 16th, William Kenney 20th and Henry Walker 22nd.

In the U13 age group the girls put in a terrific performance with gold and silver team medals and the first five back gained selection for the county team.

Charley Whysall was first home in second with Evie Clifton just pipped on the line for bronze, coming fourth, and Isla Millns fifth. Completing the gold medal winning team were Myannie Westwood in sixth, Olivia Wright seventh, Isla Jones 11th and Maisie Lowe 13th.

Teddy Macintyre put in a brave front running performance in his race as he finished in the bronze medal position, gaining county selection, also leading the U13 team to a bronze medal with Oliwier Macutkiewicz 10th, Mihnea Radu 12th, William McClemens 16th, Max Richards 18th and Edward Gregory 20th.

There was team gold for both girls and boys in the U15 age group with a further bronze for both teams as Mansfield showed great, strength.

With a welcome return to racing Eddie Lowe placed second, Jack Pares third, Charlie Taylor fifth, and Oliver McClemens seventh, with all four gaining County selection, followed by Oliver Buglass 15th and Finlay Strawther 16th.

Maisy Slack took the bronze medal closely followed by Lily Mason in fourth, Emily Pares sixth, and Amelia Arbon seventh as all four earned county selection with Olivia Shaw returning from injury in 10th, Florence Kenney 13th and Martha Walker 16th.

The U17 and U20 ladies ran as a joint team and in a close team event took gold with Grace Manson undoubtably having by far the best race of her athletic career taking the win with Charlotte Allcock seventh overall and fourth U17 and Martha Yanney eighth U17, all gaining county selection with Isabel Westwood 10th in the U17s.

The U17 men saw Eddie Holden take gold, Ed Sankey silver, Jude Ryan fifth, Reece Carver seventh, and Will Sankey eighth, all making the county squad.

The ladies put in a terrific team performance with gold medals in both the senior and masters events and showing strength in depth also taking bronze in the masters.

The senior ladies saw a thrilling run from Libby Coleman to take gold.

Paige Roadley had her best run to date to place 10th, and Carolyn Hay 12th.

Carolyn was moved into the senior team to strengthen it and she also took silver in the masters 45 age group.

Alice Mortiboy was next senior home in 16th, Emily Allcock placed 24th and Hannah Jones 28th.

The masters team were completed by Kirsty Huntington who came home 16th, Cristina Dinescu 23rd and Helen Pritchett 29th.

Barbara Stevens continues her impressive form, taking gold in the Masters 65 age group with Carol Fickling landing bronze and Amanda Hardy winning the silver in the Masters 55 age group.

Sharon Armitage came in 45th, Bev Armstrong 47th, Natash Carver 49th, Claire Croll 53rd, Tina Copcutt 64th and Maddy Collinge 65th.

The senior men took second team and the masters took gold in another superb team showing.

In a very strong field, which included the U20 age group, Jake Greenhalgh was first home in fourth, also earning gold in the U20 age group.

The scoring team also had Jan Bailey in fifth, taking gold in the masters 45 age group, Kris Watson 11th, also third masters 35, Lewis Boswell 12th, Jordan Boam 19th and Richie Talbot 24th.

Brad Caress was next senior home in 29th, Drew Hurst 43rd, James Mee 65th, Michael Fox 73rd and Louis James 86th.

The gold medal masters team consisted of Dan Nugent in 13th, Dave Cass 31st, who also took silver and bronze in the masters 45 age group, Dave Savage 39th and Matt Bottomore 49th.

Ben McClemens was next home in 61st, Jamie Macintyre 74th, Wayne Lowe 82nd, Geoff Bottomore 87th, Andy Walker 91st, Andy Wetherill 100th, and silver in the Masters 65, Stuart Whysall 103rd, Jason Taylor 105th, and Paul Castledine 110th.