Underwood boxer Jack Mantell hoping for summer Midlands Area title challenge

Fighting on the John Ashton Promotions 'Risky Business' bill, the 31-year-old super welterweight beat last minute opponent Oliver Brackenbury-Danquah on points.

Mantell's original opponent had been forced to pull out two days before after fighting only a week earlier and doctors refusing to allow him to fight again.

Brackenbury-Danquah was a light heavyweight, but the lighter man still won the day and, having started his pro career with a draw, made it five wins in a row.

Jack Mantell wins on points against Oliver Brackenbury-Danquah in Derby last week.

Mantell, who fights out of the Shinfield Gym in Somercotes, said: “I am looking for a Midlands title having got myself up into the top 20 in the country, hopefully 1st June if we can or, if not, then later in the year.

“It's just about whether we can get it over the line. A lad from Nuneaton has just won it. So it's about what he wants to do.

“It's hard to get them to come to you and you don't really want to go down to Nuneaton either. You have to guarantee to sell tickets and take a good following.

“He might even vacate it in the meantime if he goes for an English title. It's just a bit of a waiting game at the moment.

“But it's my ambition to start getting title shots now, having got myself up to a good ranking.

“I have had six fights now and there is no major rush, but it's put me in a good position to start challenging for them if the right opportunity comes forward.

“I will leave it with my manager Mike Shinfield, but I will fight on 1st June come what may.”

On the Derby win, he said: “My opponent pulled out on the Thursday so we had to find someone quickly or chuck away three months of hard work, and I ended up having to fight someone a bit heavier.

“I have fought at cruiserweight when I started so I have fought big opponents before.

“Once he put his weight on me on the ropes and in the corners I could feel it – it's just about put my back out! If he had been lighter I would have finished it early.

“But it was still a good fight and more experience for me. Every fight I am learning.

“It was a big confidence booster and my team were happy with it. We're ready for those big wins now.

“I have my birthday this weekend so I will enjoy a couple of pints and then get straight back on it ready for 1st June.

“I think I will have another fight then later in the year, maybe October time.”

Mantell is enjoying his return to a sport he abandoned as a teenager.

“I had three fights for Eastwood ABC but then got to 13 and dropped the boxing. I would rather go out with my mates. I chose the wrong path,” he said.

“About eight years ago I got back into it and started on the unlicensed EBF scene at about 15 and a half stone.

“After my first fight I dropped down to cruiserweight and then kept dropping the weight and got better and better.