Unbeaten Mansfield ace Nico Leivars on big Leigh Wood Nottingham Arena bill

The 23-year-old super bantamweight will be up against unbeaten Spaniard Alberton Motos, who has won both his pro bouts so far by unanimous decisions.

Leivars beat Jose Hernanzez at the Arena 11 months ago but was unable to take his scheduled place on a Leigh Wood bill last September due to injury.

Leivars won last time out at Rotherham against Nicaraguan Reynaldo Cajina in November to make it three wins and a draw in his four pro fights.

Nico Leivars in action at Nottingham Arena against Jose Hernandez last March.

The draw came in August when an accidental head clash in round two caused the fight with Angel Gabriel Chavez to end in a technical draw as less than half of it had been completed.