The sun shone down on the Leicestershire circuit and on the team's race ace driver, 35-year-old Mark Taylor, who was consistent throughout the five-race weekend to finish it off fourth best overall.

He said; “We had a great qualifying session to start the weekend off. In every race we finished in the top half of the pack and achieved some great lap times throughout the five races.

“We’re leaving Donington with some solid points to add to the championship.

Mark Taylor in action at Donington last week. Picture by Paul Horton.

“The team as usual did a fantastic job and we came away with minimal damage. We now look forward to Snetterton in a few weeks’ time and hope for more points in the bag.”

Due to some of the damage sustained during the weekend's racing, the team worked endlessly to rebuild the truck, getting it ship-shape for the Donington encounter.

P5 in race one, he retained the same spot for the remainder of the race making every opportunity to take John Newell without avail. An amended classification saw Taylor promoted into P4.

Race two saw Taylor start on the third row again and by the end of lap one Ryan Smith had retired and Taylor was in fifth where he again finished the race.

On Sunday he began in P5 but was passed by Stuart Oliver and Ryan Smith to finish the 11 lap, 15 minute race in seventh.

Race four took two attempts to run after a crash with Taylor restarting restart in P7.

On lap three he was in P6 after John Newell retired and stayed there.

Race five saw a reverse grid of Race three, putting Taylor on the front row alongside Craig Reid, with Taylors Transport’s brand new roadgoing Volvo pace truck to start the parade lap.

Craig Reid got the better of Taylor as did Michael Oliver. Taylor was on it and trying every move to get back into second spot, but it wasn’t to be his race, letting through David Jenkins and having to settle for P5.