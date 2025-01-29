Trent Bridge to host four double-headers in August

A feast of cricket will take place at Trent Bridge in August.

Trent Bridge will play host to four men’s and women’s double-headers this August, as The Hundred returns for a fifth season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rockets’ opening home matchday sees them face Northern Superchargers on Sunday 10 August, and is the first of two weekend matchdays at Trent Bridge in 2025 – with Southern Brave visiting Nottingham on Saturday 16 August.

Manchester Originals travel to the East Midlands on Tuesday 19 August, before Trent Rockets’ home group-stage campaign concludes with a clash against Midlands rivals Birmingham Phoenix on Wednesday 27 August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hundred Eliminator is staged three days later at the Kia Oval, with The Hundred Final to be played at Lord’s on Sunday 31 August.

Trent Rockets’ campaign begins with a trip to Edgbaston on Friday 8 August to face Birmingham Phoenix, with away double-headers against London Spirit (14 August, Lord’s), Oval Invincibles (21 August, the Kia Oval) and Welsh Fire (24 August, Sophia Gardens) also scheduled.

Last year, supporter feedback led to Trent Bridge claiming the Best Spectator Experience award for The Hundred, at the ECB’s Business of Cricket Awards, having also triumphed in the same category in 2023.

Season tickets for this year’s edition of the competition are now on sale to those who secured tickets to multiple fixtures last summer, or who held a season ticket in The Hundred, with information to be distributed directly to supporters by The Hundred via email.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2025 Nottinghamshire members will also be able to secure seats at the best prices across Trent Bridge – including in members’ only seating areas – from 25 February.

Trent Rockets women’s team, who claimed third place in 2022 and attracted record crowds to Trent Bridge last summer, will benefit from the services of England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt for a fifth year.

Sciver-Brunt said: “It’s been great to see crowds for our games getting bigger and more passionate with each passing year, and I can't wait to see the sea of yellow at Trent Bridge again in August and hopefully put on a show for our supporters.

“The Hundred is a format I have really enjoyed being a part of as it’s developed, and it’s done so much for the women’s game in this country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were gutted to fall just short of qualifying for the knockout stages last year, but that will only make us more determined to go all the way this summer.”

Entering its fifth season, over two million supporters have now watched The Hundred live, with one million of those in attendance for the women’s competition.

In 2024, The Hundred’s blend of high-energy entertainment, cricket and live music – including Zara Larsson and Cat Burns – saw 41% of all tickets sold to families in 2024, with 23% to juniors and 30% to women.

Supporters who have been season ticket holders in any of the four years of The Hundred or who bought tickets for more than two matchdays in 2024 will be able to buy a season ticket from today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be an exclusive window open to other supporters who have previously bought tickets to The Hundred from 4-18 March.

All other supporters who would like to access priority tickets can enter the priority sale window from 1-15 April by signing up in advance at thehundred.com.

The general sale period for the fifth year of The Hundred begins from 17 April. Tickets are priced from at £5 for juniors aged 3-15 (free for under 3s), with adult seats available from £12.

All games will again be live on Sky Sports and BBC broadcast and digital channels throughout the competition.