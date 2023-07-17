In the league towers A won the league for the second season on the trot, pipping regular champions Smith Street A by five points.

Towers top player Jamie Clarke then won the game to win the match and complete the double by beating Linden 5-1 in a great cup final.

Greg Davis won the first leg by beating close friend Ash Anderson and Jamie Clarke won the second leg to put Towers 2 0 up.

Towers A - double winners.

Ian Nussey beat Gav Ward to pull a frame back before Steve Dove made it 3-1 in a close game against Steve Moore.

Jacob Elmhirst then beat singles champion Dave Jarvis before England seniors player Kev Seaman completed the win.

Jarvis won the league singles for the third time in five seasons, beating Steve Ansell 4-1 in the final.

It was a deserved win with a fine performance from Ansell on the night, not missing much at all.

Ansell had seen off ex-world champion Seaman 3-1 in the semi-finals while Jarvis beat team mate Nussey, who had won the singles for last two seasons.

Dove and Seaman of Towers won the league doubles title for the first time to add to their collection of other doubles titles over the years, beating up and coming duo Ash Holmes and Jonathon Wallett of Rainworth MW, who had been class in in all the rounds and beat Ian Nussey and Mark Sills 3-2 in the semis. Dave Garden and Becky Scrimshaw made anither semi-final but lost narrowly 3-2.

Winners of the three man title were Wayne Sterland, Andy Bingham, Gav Ward and Steve Ansell from Smith Street. They beat a Towers A team of Jamie Clarke, Steve Dove, Kev Seaman and Jacob Elmhirst by a 5-1 scoreline.

The only competition still to be decided is the Plate final which will feature Smith Street A v Smith Street B to complete another a great season for the league, which has now been going for over 30 years.