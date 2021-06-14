Top four sides all win in Bassetlaw Championship title chase

Action from Worksop v Papplewick.

Leaders Clipstone & Bilsthorpe beat North Wheatley with Leverton by 31 runs in a high-scoring affair.

Lee Wilson hit 92, Taylor Wright 83 not out and James Hubball 53 not out in Clipstone's 264-3. North Wheatley chased hard but fell short at 233 all out, Callum Harrison scoring 91 and Richard Topham 43, Louis Sprigg claiming 5-32 from 6.1 overs.

Welbeck kept up the pressure in second by crushing Glapwell by 125 runs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Welbeck made 209-8, Martyn Dobson with 50 and Richard Stroh with 48 before ripping through Glapwell, who were all out for 84, Ashley Willis with 4-12 and Andrew Marchant with 4-27.

Third-placed Farnsfield won by 56 runs at Killamarsh Juniors. The visitors made 238-5, Peter Frettingham and Mathew Roberts both hitting 62 and Ben Kilford 31 not out.

Roberts then took 4-28 while Joseph Worrall claimed 3-40 as Killamarsh were all out for 182.

Thoresby were well beaten by 153 runs at Notts & Arnold Amateur. Chasing 256-5, Dilhan Cooray scoring 121, Thoresby were all out for 103, Kieran Walker with 27.

Cuckney seconds were pipped by five runs at home to Ordsall Bridon.

Ordsall posted 192-9 in their 50 overs, Isaac Harris taking 4-17, but Cuckney were all out on 187 in 44.5 overs, Harris scoring 49, Dan Brown 36 and Dan Hadlow 35.