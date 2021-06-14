Top four sides all win in Bassetlaw Championship title chase
The top four sides in the Bassetlaw & District League Championship Division all won on Saturday.
Leaders Clipstone & Bilsthorpe beat North Wheatley with Leverton by 31 runs in a high-scoring affair.
Lee Wilson hit 92, Taylor Wright 83 not out and James Hubball 53 not out in Clipstone's 264-3. North Wheatley chased hard but fell short at 233 all out, Callum Harrison scoring 91 and Richard Topham 43, Louis Sprigg claiming 5-32 from 6.1 overs.
Welbeck kept up the pressure in second by crushing Glapwell by 125 runs.
Welbeck made 209-8, Martyn Dobson with 50 and Richard Stroh with 48 before ripping through Glapwell, who were all out for 84, Ashley Willis with 4-12 and Andrew Marchant with 4-27.
Third-placed Farnsfield won by 56 runs at Killamarsh Juniors. The visitors made 238-5, Peter Frettingham and Mathew Roberts both hitting 62 and Ben Kilford 31 not out.
Roberts then took 4-28 while Joseph Worrall claimed 3-40 as Killamarsh were all out for 182.
Thoresby were well beaten by 153 runs at Notts & Arnold Amateur. Chasing 256-5, Dilhan Cooray scoring 121, Thoresby were all out for 103, Kieran Walker with 27.
Cuckney seconds were pipped by five runs at home to Ordsall Bridon.
Ordsall posted 192-9 in their 50 overs, Isaac Harris taking 4-17, but Cuckney were all out on 187 in 44.5 overs, Harris scoring 49, Dan Brown 36 and Dan Hadlow 35.
It was even closer in Division One where Worksop beat visiting Papplewick & Linby by two runs. Chasing 174, Papplewick were all out for 172 with three balls to spare.