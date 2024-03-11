Tom Moores signs new deal with Nottinghamshire until end of 2025 season

Tom Moores has extended his deal with Nottinghamshire.

The signing follows a productive year for the 27-year-old, who now has in excess of 2,600 First Class runs in addition to 215 First Class dismissals.

He enjoyed his second-best season to date in the Vitality Blast in 2023, amassing 371 runs at an average of 37.

That haul included a clutch 40-ball 68 against Leicestershire Foxes to secure a quarter-final spot for his side, having top-scored with 73 against Birmingham Bears a game prior.

“I’m delighted to stay at Notts, it’s somewhere I’ve been lucky enough to call home for over eight years as a professional,” he said.

“The game and what it asks of you has changed a fair amount in that time, but my ambition to play a part in winning performances across all formats is as strong as ever.

“I’ve stepped up into a bit more of a senior role with the transition of players over the last couple of years, and I’m looking forward to embracing that further over the next two seasons.

“Hopefully I can lean on the experience I’ve built in Championship and limited-overs cricket - and transitioning between the two - to help us to achieve success in the coming years.”

Moores made his Notts debut in 2016 and has since gone on to make 72 First Class, 96 T20 and 17 50 over appearances for the Green and Golds.