Tom Moores extends deal with Notts Outlaws

Tom Moores has extended his stay at Trent Bridge until the end of the 2024 season.

Moores made his first-team debut in 2016, and has since established himself as a mainstay across all formats.

The left-hander has amassed in excess of 3,000 runs with the bat and 200 dismissals behind the stumps, currently leading the way in the 2021 County Championship with 36.

In recent winters, his explosive ability has been recognised across the world, and he has branched out into franchise limited-overs cricket, with spells at the Pakistan Super League’s Multan Sultans and the Jaffna Stallions of the Lanka Premier League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“After being capped recently, it’s great news to commit to the club for another three years, especially with the exciting season we’ve got going at the moment,” said Moores.

“I’m still massively ambitious across all formats. I do love playing white-ball cricket, it’s exciting and fast-paced, but I’ve been quite pleased with how I’ve done this year in the red-ball too, which is just as important to me.

“I know as well as anyone that I’ve still got room to improve. I’ve never been one to put a ceiling on myself, having always just thought ‘work hard’, and I set my goals very high.”

Moores impressed with both bat and the gloves during the Outlaws’ most recent Vitality Blast match versus Lancashire, hitting 48 in a total of 172 all out and maintaining his composure to complete a final ball run-out to secure a tie.

Having become firmly established behind the stumps after taking over from Chris Read at the end of the 2017 season, Director of Cricket Mick Newell believes there is plenty more to come from the 24-year-old.

“Tom continues to mature as a cricketer and he is now one of the senior players in the dressing room across all formats,” said Newell.

“The fact he sits top of the charts for dismissals this summer in the County Championship shows the commitment he has put into improving his glovework.