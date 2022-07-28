Times announced for visit of Tour of Britain to Mansfield and rest of Nottinghamshire

The 116-mile, fifth stage of the showpiece event returns to the county on Thursday, 8th September after a four-year absence, with the race starting at 10.45am on Central Avenue in West Bridgford and finishing between 3-3.50pm on Chesterfield Road South in Mansfield.

It will pass through several towns and villages, including East Leake, Radcliffe-on-Trent, Calverton, Southwell, Retford and Worksop – as well as take competitors along the recently-opened £49 million Colliery Way road (Gedling Access Road).

The full route will also take in key county landmarks and attractions such as world-famous cricket ground Trent Bridge, the legendary Sherwood Forest and popular tourist attraction Clumber Park.

Riders pass Newstead Abbey on the 14th Tour of Britain in 2017.

Now organisers have confirmed the sprints will take place along Main Street in Edingley, on London Road just after Bracken Lane coming into Retford, and Clumber Park.

The locations for the ŠKODA King of the Mountains climbs are Wysall Lane as the competitors enter Keyworth and Sparken Lane leading out of Worksop.

An interactive map and full timetables for the Nottinghamshire stage is available at tourofbritain.co.uk/stages/stage-five.

Councillor John Cottee, cabinet member for communities at Nottinghamshire County Council and also divisional ward member for Keyworth, said: “With just over a month to go until some of the world’s top road cyclists come to Nottinghamshire, the announcement of the timings as well as the locations for the sprints and King of the Mountains are another milestone in the countdown to the return of the Tour of Britain to our county. Excitement really is stepping up a gear in the towns and villages the route passes through.”