Eventers will be out in force at Thoresby Park.

A host of Olympic, world and European medallists will be take part in an equestrian triathlon on the lawns of the park, spectators able to see horses in action over the cross country on all days.

Sunday (3rd) will be the culmination of the Lycetts Grantham Cup, one of the country’s leading trophies.

Alongside the sport, the event offers large shopping village with plenty of bargains to be had in shops surrounding the main arena thanks to numerous traders.

The event also hosts a large children’s play area, multiple places to eat and drink and enjoy the action.

Dogs are welcome, with ‘have a go’ agility shows taking place, as well as a ‘host a classic car’ display on the Sunday.