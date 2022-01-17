Thomas Swales - Sutton's star swimmer of the weekend.

Collectively, Sutton swimmers won one gold Senior Championship medal, two gold Junior Championship medals, two silver Junior Championship medals, one bronze Junior Championship medal, six gold individual age group medals, four silver individual age group medals and five bronze individual age group medals.

Two of Sutton’s male swimmers took the very top honours, winning both Junior and Senior County honours in individual events, with seven other Sutton swimmers winning individual age group medals, as well as many others making places in event finals and lots achieving new Personal Best times.

Thomas Swales (13) was the star of this weekend by not only winning individual events in his own age group but in doing so he also swam faster in two events than his older 14-year-old rivals, meaning that he won the overall Junior titles.

His first Junior title came in the 100m Butterfly by qualifying for the 13-years final with an amazing time of 1.06.14 - over nine seconds faster than his nearest 13-year-old rival.

In the 13 years final Thomas swam a little slower than in his heat but was still around seven seconds faster than the silver medallist.

Even more impressive was that his final time was over 1.25 seconds faster than the winner of the 14 years final, meaning Thomas got to stand on the top step of the podium to claim the Junior title award.

Thomas then dominated the 50m Freestyle sprint event by qualifying for the 13 years final in a time of 26.71, some three seconds faster than his nearest rival.

In the 13 years final Thomas was just outside his heat time again, but this was still 2.5 seconds faster than the runner-up and impressively was nearly 0.5 seconds faster than the winner of the 14 years final, which again meant Thomas was crowned the Junior champion.

In addition Thomas also won the gold medal in the 200m Breaststroke in a time of 2.59.83 and finished fourth in the100m Backstroke final.

Tom Trueman (18) was the other Sutton swimmer claiming top spot on the presentation podium by winning the Senior County Champion title in the 16 years and over 50m Freestyle event.

Tom qualified for the final in the fastest heat time of 24.40.

In the final Tom managed to swim even faster to claim the Senior title with a winning time of 24.19.

There were seven other Sutton swimmers that won medals at this weekends competition.

Elsa Barber (12) won gold in 400m Individual Medley in a winning time of 6.13.37, silver in 200m Breaststroke in a time of 3.29.32, bronze in 200m Freestyle in a time of 2.38.33, fifth in 50m Breaststroke final and seventh in the 50m Freestyle final.

Harry McKeaney (15) won gold in the 200m Butterfly in a winning time of 2.40.61 and 10th in 50m Freestyle.

Harrison Clarke (14) took silver in the 14yrs 100m Backstroke final in a time of 1.09.97 meaning he also took a silver in the Juniors awards, silver in 200m Butterfly in a time of 2.44.17 meaning he also took Silver in the Junior awards, bronze in 400m Individual Medley in a time of 5.28.09 meaning he also won a bronze in the junior awards, fourth in 100m Butterfly final, fourth in 200m Breaststroke and fourth in 50m Freestyle final.

Jack Hill (10) too silver in the 10/11yrs 200m Breaststroke in a time of 3.51.36 while Jared Collins (14) won bronze in the 100m Butterfly final in a time of 1.11.46, fourth in 400m Individual Medley, fifth in the 50m Freestyle final and seventh in the 100m Backstroke final.

Chloe Morton (11) won bronze in 200m Breaststroke in a time of 3.48.15, fifth in the 50m Breaststroke final and fifth in 100m Butterfly final