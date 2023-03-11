The talented youngster was crowned county champion in nine different strokes and also picked up a couple of silver medals too.

He did not just win the events but also had the fastest time of all the 14 years old boys and younger in the following races – the 100 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle, 400, Freestyle, 800 Freestyle, 1500 Freestyle, 50 Butterfly, 100 Butterfly, 200 Butterfly and 200 Individual Medley.

The 14-year-old stormed to victory last year while aged 13 with results that would have seen him storm the 14 years cetagory by almost 200 points and he followed that up this year with the same sort of dominance as his incredible 523-points wining margin inn 2022.

Thomas Swales with his amazing trophy haul.