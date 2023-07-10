These great retro pictures show the changing face of Mansfield Lawn Tennis Club down the years, including pictures from 60 years ago
The tennis currently has all eyes on SW19 as the world’s best battle it out at Wimbledon.
The club has gone from strength to strength in recent years and welcomes players of all ages and abilities with a four to 90 year-old age range.
Here, in our latest gallery, we’ve picked out these photos that show the changing face of the club.
Send your retro pics to [email protected]
Keep on top of Mansfield and Ashfield’s sports news, here.
Page 1 of 4