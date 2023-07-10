News you can trust since 1952
Players from Mansfield Tennis Club back in 1965.Players from Mansfield Tennis Club back in 1965.
Players from Mansfield Tennis Club back in 1965.

These great retro pictures show the changing face of Mansfield Lawn Tennis Club down the years, including pictures from 60 years ago

The tennis currently has all eyes on SW19 as the world’s best battle it out at Wimbledon.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 10th Jul 2023, 12:05 BST

The club has gone from strength to strength in recent years and welcomes players of all ages and abilities with a four to 90 year-old age range.

Here, in our latest gallery, we’ve picked out these photos that show the changing face of the club.

Send your retro pics to [email protected]

Keep on top of Mansfield and Ashfield’s sports news, here.

Mansfield Tennis Club's team in 1965.

1. 1965 Mansfield Tennis Club

Mansfield Tennis Club's team in 1965. Photo: National World

Here's what tennis fashion looked like in 1978, as worn by the players at Mansfield Lawn Tennis Club during that year.

2. Mansfield Lawn Tennis Club - 1978

Here's what tennis fashion looked like in 1978, as worn by the players at Mansfield Lawn Tennis Club during that year. Photo: National World

Mansfield lawn Tennis club cutting first sod for new club house. Joyce Bosngak County Cllr Mansfield North and Cllr Kevin Kevin Rostance vice chairman Nottinghamshire County Council.

3. New club house

Mansfield lawn Tennis club cutting first sod for new club house. Joyce Bosngak County Cllr Mansfield North and Cllr Kevin Kevin Rostance vice chairman Nottinghamshire County Council. Photo: Brian Eyre

Coaches Stephen Attewell and Mike Collins, left, were joined by Club Chairman Sharon Cox-Smith, right and local youngsters at an Open Day in 2011.

4. Mansfield's Lawn Tennis Club -2011

Coaches Stephen Attewell and Mike Collins, left, were joined by Club Chairman Sharon Cox-Smith, right and local youngsters at an Open Day in 2011. Photo: Jane Hilton

