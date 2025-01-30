The Blaze sign Orla Prendergast on a multi-format deal for 2025 season

Orla Prendergast is to return to The Blaze on a multi-format deal for 2025.

The Blaze have secured the return of Ireland all-rounder Orla Prendergast on a multi-format deal for 2025.

The 22-year-old will predominantly feature in the Metro Bank One Day Cup campaign, but will also be available for The Blaze’s opening four fixtures in the Vitality Blast.

Prendergast made an immediate impression in her three-game stint with The Blaze in August last year, taking five wickets and averaging 16.00 with the ball during the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy run-in.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity to represent The Blaze for a longer period in 2025,” said Prendergast.

“It’s really pleasing to know that the coaching staff were impressed enough with me in just a short spell last year to want me back again.

“I see myself as a multi-format player, so the opportunity to play in the Blast as well as the 50-over competition is something I was very keen on.

“I’m always looking to improve my game and I feel that The Blaze have the people and the facilities to make that happen.”

With 93 white-ball appearances for Ireland Women to her name - having made her debut aged just 17 - Prendergast has become a crucial component of her country’s attack.

She was the standout performer for Ireland in their white-ball series against a strong England outfit in September, tallying 219 runs and five wickets in five ODI and IT20 contests, and earning the player-of-the-series award in the shorter format.

The right-armer made her Women’s Big Bash League debut for Adelaide Strikers in November, with her best return of the tournament being 3/35 against Sydney Thunder.

“We got a taste for what Orla can bring to the table in her brief time here in August,” said James Cutt, The Blaze Director of Women’s Cricket.

“Her height, speed and variation with the ball are enviable qualities, and she has also shown her quality with the bat against some really strong international opposition. She is a genuine all-rounder who can make an impact in all phases of a game, and that is an invaluable skill to have in white-ball cricket.

“The fact that she already has so much international experience at 22 years old is a clear indicator of her abilities and maturity, but she is also improving all the time, and knows there is still plenty of room for her to grow.

“As well as good players, we look for good characters who blend well with our club culture. Orla ticks that box too, and will be a fine addition as an overseas player.”

Prendergast joins Heather Graham in The Blaze’s overseas line-up for 2025, the Australian taking the baton from Prendergast in the Vitality Blast after the opening four group stage games whilst also being briefly available for the One Day Cup at the end of July.