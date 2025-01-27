The Blaze re-sign Charlotte Edwards Cup winner Graham

Heather Graham has penned a deal to re-join The Blaze for the majority of the 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast.

Charlotte Edwards Cup winner and Australia international Heather Graham has penned a deal to re-join The Blaze for the majority of the 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast.

The experienced all-rounder will be available for ten Vitality Blast fixtures in addition to Finals Day, beginning with the trip to the Kia Oval on Wednesday 11 June. She will also be available to partake in 50-over cricket before the commencement of The Hundred in August.

“I had an incredible time with The Blaze last year and I’m very happy to be returning in 2025,” she said.

“Even in a relatively short space of time last summer, I could tell that this is a special group of players - both in terms of ability and the togetherness that the squad has.

“To complete such a strong T20 campaign last summer by lifting the trophy was a great experience - and with the women’s game in England only getting bigger and bigger, I’m hungry to contribute however I can to repeating that success.”

Arriving mid-way through the 2024 campaign, the 28-year-old became an influential part of The Blaze’s triumph in the Charlotte Edwards Cup, taking 15 wickets across the tournament before striking the winning runs in a thrilling final against South East Stars at Derby’s County Ground in June.

She averaged 9.20 with the ball across seven T20 appearances for The Blaze last year, announcing her arrival with figures of 4/10 in the skittling of Western Storm for 99.

Her career-best List A figures came in the colours of The Blaze, taking 6/39 against South East Stars at Beckenham.

In total, the Australian has taken over 300 white-ball wickets to her name, and has four centuries and 19 half-centuries to her name.

She has been capped by her country on six occasions in white-ball cricket - most recently in the Southern Stars’ T20 whitewash of New Zealand last autumn.

“Heather’s experience and skillset proved invaluable to us in 2024,” said Director of Women’s Cricket, James Cutt.

“She made a significant impact on our results, and her qualities as a leader shone through on many occasions - not least on Finals Day last summer.

“What is particularly impressive about her is her ability to contribute across all facets of the game, and her consistency of performance across both white-ball formats.

“Heather is not only a leader on the field but a fantastic person off it, too. We want great characters at the heart of our dressing room and we know that is what we’ll get with Heather’s addition.”