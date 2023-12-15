Teenage boxer Bingham puts in a ‘sensational display’

Mansfield teenager Will Bingham established himself as a major force on the northern kickboxing scene following what trainer Neil Huntley described as ‘a sensational performance in which a boy became a man’.

Sixteen-year-old Bingham held Tyreece Richards, six years his senior and a double title holder, to a draw in what was without doubt the most exciting contest on Huntley’s recent Elite Combat Championship evening at Kirkby-in-Ashfield Leisure Centre.

“Will went into the fight as a boy taking on a champion and came out a man having held him to a draw,” stated Huntley.

“Will’s display of raw physical courage was exceptional and heartwarming as he came back from a hard blow that rocked him in round three. Will showed not just that he can take a punch but that he can fight at close quarters for an extended period and land powerful punishing punches of his own. Great things are in store for this tough and talented young fighter.”

Will Bingham (left) in action in his fight with Tyreece Richards. Photo: Inclusive Photography

Will’s mum Claire said: "All of Will’s family are so very proud of him, his determination to prove how physically and mentally courageous he can be. But it was the scariest thing I have ever seen.

"Will continues to amaze everyone. Thanks to Neil Huntley for all he does for Will and the others. As parents we can’t thank you enough and are also grateful to Rob and Tyrone Tiger Robinson and Shaun at SP Sports Massage for all your support, guidance and preparation.”

Bingham himself is clinical in his analysis of the match. He said: “I worked very hard in the preparation camp and had to deal with multiple changes in opponent even on the night. Tyreece was a last-minute opponent and my toughest challenge yet. I’m proud that I fought very well over the five rounds against an older, vastly more experienced fighter.

"I’m privileged that Neil my trainer had faith in me to show what I’m made of in what turned out to be an exhilarating but exhausting ten-minute battle. I’m satisfied with the draw, happy to have had this experience and know that I learnt so much.

Will Bingham with his team. Photo: Inclusive Photography.

"I know now how to improve so I’m excited to get back training and come back stronger ready for a massive fighting year in 2024.”

Starting kickboxing training at 11-years-old, Bingham now studies sports science at college. He remains undefeated with three wins and one draw and last June was one of 12 from Revolution to attend the WFC European championships in Hungary.

He said: "We had a great time there, 30 people went including many supporters and I coped well with having to compete in a higher age and weight category than expected.

"I was proud to win a title belt and gain a silver medal in my debut MMA bout. I also love developing coaching skills and working with Neil supporting younger fighters by attending shows and cornering their bouts.”

Huntley, 45, came to martial arts as a teenager initially through karate, winning English national championships before branching out to include kickboxing, jiu-jitsu and MMA. He set up Revolution Gym in Sutton-in-Ashfield ten years ago and now trains ninety people each week with over 30 on the fight roster and an ambition soon to introduce wrestling classes.

He said: “Having my own gym is my passion – a childhood dream fulfilled. I’m there seven days a week doing what I love. The reward is seeing fighters like Will develop their ambition and realise their potential.

“This was the best ever of our Ring Warriors events. With 27 from Team Revolution competing in 52 bouts eleven hours. The talent was unbelievable from the start of juniors right through to the end of the adult card. So many highlights from our top level squad, the standard superb yet again. I couldn't be any prouder of them and know that the 400 in attendance loved it."

