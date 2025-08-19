Teen boxer Tavan Shipman chasing Olympic dream after fine 2025

Shirebrook teenage boxer Tavan Shipman will likely look back on 2025 as the year when he demonstrated just exactly what a strong potential he has in the sport which he hopes could take him to the Olympics.

“It’s been great,” said Tavan, 15, who starts year 11 and GCSEs at Shirebrook Academy this September.

“In May I won two gold medals as part of the team from my gym Revolution at a tournament in Hungary, including one win by stoppage.

“Our club finished first out of 62 competing clubs with 24 medals, including 18 golds. I also won gold there last year.

Tavan and Woody Shipman - enjoying their boxing.

“Then in June I won the British Ring Warriors Elite Junior Championship Belt at 56kg on our gym’s home show at Stags.

“I was pleased to get a first-round stoppage when the bout was scheduled for five rounds.

“I’ve now just won an ICB title belt as I defeated Cameron Powell on a show in Derby, taking my fight record to nine wins in 12 bouts.”

Tavan took up boxing just a couple of years ago to improve fitness after a football injury.

“I play football for Shirebrook Rangers and Bolsover Town,” he said.

“However, boxing is now my passion and now I train four times a week at Revolution under Neil Huntley, who always gets the best out of me.

“I love the winning. Boxing is fighting with rules. I love proving that I’m more skilful and physically and mentally fitter than an opponent.

“And I love travelling to different venues and learning from other boxers.

“The sport has massively improved my confidence and determination to succeed.

“I’ll soon be starting to compete in the formal England Boxing amateurs which could just maybe take me to the Olympics.

“I admire Dimitry Bivol for his excellent technique and smart boxing.”

Tavan’s mother Emma added that he gives 100 per cent to all he does.

“He also plays the guitar well at grade 5,” she said.

“School has been consistently supportive and presented him with a special award for his boxing success.”

Coach Huntley describes Tavan as ‘an exceptional boxer and shining example of what’s achievable through hard work, discipline, and heart.

“He’s has shown immense growth in his performance driven by his commitment to training and the champion mindset he has in a bout,” he said.

“Tavan’s a kind humble boy respected by all.

“He plays a key role in our gym as always willing to support others. The future is bright for Tavan, and we couldn’t be prouder.”

Not to be outdone is younger brother Woody, 10, who’s going into year six at Langwith Bassett Junior Academy.

“For both boys the club is like a family,” said Emma.

“Tavan is Woody’s role model and now our younger son trains diligently and has won three of his four bouts.

“Woody accompanied Tavan to Hungary and won both boxing and kickboxing bouts.

“His main sport is football, and he plays for Derby County Juniors.

“At Revolution Will Bingham particularly has helped Woody gain the skill and confidence to compete.

“As parents we’re obviously proud of our sons, who are committed to wholesome activities but it’s only possible because of the commitment of Neil and the other coaches and the support the fighters offer each other.”

Tavan is presently sponsored by Sam Hill @Technicut Limited.

Other potential sponsors should e-mail Emma Shipman at [email protected].