Taylor’s Trucksport all set for Thruxton battle in British Championship

Mark Taylor in action for Taylor's Trucksport. The series heads to Thruxton this weekend.

The racing truck, fresh from appearing on BBC Top Gear a few weeks ago and being on display last week at the Road Transport Expo 2022 Show at Stoneleigh in Warwickshire, is in showroom condition ready to race.

Truck racer Mark Taylor, 35, can’t wait to get behind the wheel of the #81 Taylor’s Transport-sponsored MAN TGA 12000 Super racing truck.

His team’s efforts paid off last time out at Pembrey Circuit in South Wales at the beginning of May. The team were on it all weekend and saw Taylor take a top ten finish in every race.

Taylor gained more points in his attack for the championship and this saw him bring back a second place trophy. He also finished fourth, twice narrowly missing out on two more podiums.

Taylor is currently sixth in the championship with 95 points.

Last season Taylor finished fifth in the championship and took six podium places, including a great start at Brands Hatch taking a first and third place.

Taylor said: “We are all looking forward to this weekend since our last outing at Pembrey at the beginning of May from where we brought a trophy back home with us.

"From now the season is pretty full on with racing through to the start of November.

“The truck is looking great and ready to go and we hope that we will be getting more points towards the Championship and are hoping to bring home some more silverware back to Nottinghamshire.”

Taylor’s MAN racing truck will be the one to watch. It weighs in at around 5.3 tonnes and with a stiffened sub-frame holding the race-tuned 12,000cc, 1000-plus Brake Horse powered engine, delivering the power through a 16 speed gearbox,

Other essential tweaks that make it so special include uprated springs, water cooled braking and specialist shock absorbers that ensure traction to the race track tarmac through the race tyres.

This weekend sees five races in the championship on the 2.356 mile Hampshire circuit and for Taylor, competing in Division One, the top category of truck racing sees competition from a further 12 trucks and closely followed behind them are seven Division Two trucks to add to the mix.

With seven race weekends during 2022, the truck racers have already visited Brands Hatch and Pembrey, and after Thruxton this weekend they visit Donington Park Circuit’s “Convoy In the Park” in August.