Take a look at these brilliant images from the Beijing 2008 Olympics when Rebecca Adlington put herself and Mansfield on the map

Gold medalist Rebecca Adlington poses during the medal ceremony for the 800m Freestyle Final during Day 8 of the Beijing 2008 Olympic.

Rebecca Adlington put herself and her home town on the map after winning double gold at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 8:25 am
Updated Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 9:34 am

In the process our star broke the 19-year-old world record of Janet Evans in the 800-metre final and became Britain's first Olympic swimming champion since 1988, and the first British swimmer to win two Olympic gold medals since 1908.

1.

Rebecca Adlington shows off her two Olympic gold medals outside the Athletes Village.

Photo: Shaun Botterill

2.

Rebecca Adlington during the Team GB welcome home press conference at the Crowne Plaza Hotel ,Heathrow Airport.

Photo: Ian Walton

3.

Rebecca Adlington is congratulated by Cassandra Patten on her victory in the Women's 800m Freestyle Final.

Photo: Ezra Shaw

4.

Rebecca Adlington swims to glory in the 800m Freestyle Final.

Photo: Adam Pretty

