Take a look at these brilliant images from the Beijing 2008 Olympics when Rebecca Adlington put herself and Mansfield on the map

Rebecca Adlington put herself and her home town on the map after winning double gold at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.
In the process our star broke the 19-year-old world record of Janet Evans in the 800-metre final and became Britain's first Olympic swimming champion since 1988, and the first British swimmer to win two Olympic gold medals since 1908.
