A mixture of relief at ecstasy for Cuckney skipper Tom Ullyott following the last gasp win at Lord’s.A mixture of relief at ecstasy for Cuckney skipper Tom Ullyott following the last gasp win at Lord’s.
Take a look at how Cuckney CC celebrated winning the ECB National Club Championship against Bexley at Lord’s - picture gallery

Cuckney Cricket Club are proud winners of the ECB National Club Championship trophy after a heart-stopping five wicket victory over Bexley at Lord’s .
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 11th Sep 2023, 10:21 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 11:01 BST

Chasing Bexley’s 219-9, a photo finish saw Cuckney reach 219-5 on the very last ball to scrape home by the narrowest of margins on having lost the lower number of wickets with the runs totals tied.

Our photographer Richard Parkes captured the drama as it unfolded, with this gallery.

Get more sports news, here.

Cuckney celebrate the win.

1. Cuckney v Bexley

Cuckney celebrate the win. Photo: Richard Parkes.

Fans cherish that winning feeling.

2. Cuckney v Bexley

Fans cherish that winning feeling. Photo: Richard Parkes.

Players acknowledge the support.

3. Cuckney v Bexley

Players acknowledge the support. Photo: Richard Parkes.

Will Butler receives the man of the match award.

4. Cuckney v Bexley

Will Butler receives the man of the match award. Photo: Richard Parkes.

