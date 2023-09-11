Take a look at how Cuckney CC celebrated winning the ECB National Club Championship against Bexley at Lord’s - picture gallery
Cuckney Cricket Club are proud winners of the ECB National Club Championship trophy after a heart-stopping five wicket victory over Bexley at Lord’s .
Chasing Bexley’s 219-9, a photo finish saw Cuckney reach 219-5 on the very last ball to scrape home by the narrowest of margins on having lost the lower number of wickets with the runs totals tied.
Our photographer Richard Parkes captured the drama as it unfolded, with this gallery.
