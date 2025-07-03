Swimathon raises funds for new electronic timing equipment

Mansfield swimmers raised lots of money towards new electronic timing equipment.

Mansfield Swimming Club have announced they have raised £3,450 following a recent Swimathon.

The funds will be put towards the purchase of new electronic timing equipment, after 48 swimmers of all ages took on the challenge of swimming as many lengths as possible in two hours.

In a true showcase of club spirit and determination, swimmers accumulated a staggering 204,850 metres (nearly three times the original target) and now, thanks to the generosity of our supporters, that effort is being transformed into real progress for the club’s future.

A club spokesperson said: “A special thanks goes to Tony and Claire Light, whose dedication and organisation made the entire event run smoothly and successfully. Their hard work behind the scenes helped ensure everything flowed effortlessly on the day.

“This funding milestone brings us significantly closer to upgrading our timing system, which will benefit all swimmers by enhancing the accuracy and professionalism of our competitions.

“But we’re not stopping here! If you’d like to help us reach the finish line, please consider supporting our ongoing campaign via our Crowdfunder page.

“A massive thank you to everyone who swam, sponsored, volunteered, and cheered us on!”