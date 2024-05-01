Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But with 60 people this year’s contingent is twice the size of last year’s as 23 competitors are joined by 37 coaches and supporters.

The event is organised over a long weekend starting on Thursday, 16th May by two fight sanctioning bodies the World Kickboxing League and the World Boxing League, WKL and WBL and co-ordinated by András Mezöfi.

Events will include various fight disciplines including boxing, K1 kickboxing and MMA.

Revolution's Will Bingham in ring action.

“We’ve been invited back after competing successfully in last year’s European event,” said Huntley.

“Now it’s the world championship and we’re excited to build on last year when, as the only British club competing and a smallish team of 11 competitors, we put the UK into second place obtaining a highly satisfying 17 medals, including seven golds from 11 competitors with our club positioned fourth out of 70 competing clubs.”

Sixteen-year-old Will Bingham is returning to Hungary having had what Huntley describes as ‘an exciting year maturing as a fighter from boy to man.’

Last December Bingham held an experienced adult kickboxer to a draw and was victorious in March at Telford’s War of the Warriors before going on to defend his national kickboxing title on Huntley’s recent 30-bout home show, themed as Ring Warriors Nine.

“I defeated a determined Welsh opponent by unanimous decision in a five-round contest,” said Bingham.

“The support from family, friends and teammates who enjoy watching me was unreal and made the commitment and sacrifices of training worthwhile.”

Huntley commended Daisy Fisher, 14, for defending her Junior East Midlands title through ‘a combination of accurate timing and good range of shots’ and described Jayden Henshaw-Allcock’s performance as ‘the result of what hard work can achieve’, as the novice boxer, excelled in his first home show, getting his second win.

“I only started training at Revolution six months ago with little previous training and now do four sessions a week,” explained Jayden,16.

“I haven’t looked back. I’ve also started training MMA with Will, and I’d just like to thank everyone in the gym for helping me progress over a quite short time.

“I’m truly grateful and excited for the future. I can’t go to Hungary this year as it’s GCSEs, but I’ll go next year.”

Other competitors praised by Huntley included Marko Fisher for getting a stoppage in only his second bout against a more experienced opponent and Tyler Spencer for his first successful title defence.

Adam Goodwin made a promising debut showing great potential.

There were younger ones too, such as Tavan Shipman and Hawley Oscroft, who put on excellent performances as did dedicated and determined Ollie Cheesmond and Blaine Smith and main event fighter Sam Dundar, the club's cruiserweight and heavyweight title holders

Bingham though is ‘’buzzing about the Hungary trip’ and plans ‘to bring back a WFC championship belt in kickboxing and MMA.

“We had a great time last year,” he said.

“I was proud to win a title belt and gain a silver medal on my MMA debut.

“We’ve had to get funding for our competition entrance fees and lots of us have been busy getting extra sponsorship.

“Otherwise, it’s paid for by families backed up by raffles and other fundraising events at Revolution Gym.’

Huntley summed up last year’s Hungary trip as ‘an unbelievable and overwhelming experience.

“We want to improve on last year’s good start,” he said.